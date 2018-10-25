Fairfax County police are trying to identify who stabbed a man in the Falls Church area on Wednesday night, authorities said.

Officers responded to the 3000 block of Patrick Henry Drive just before 8 p.m. Wednesday for a report of a man who had been stabbed, police said. The 19-year-old had already been taken to a hospital with multiple wounds, which were nonlife threatening.

Police said Thursday morning that detectives were in the early stages of identifying the suspect or suspects and asked for the public’s help. No description of the suspect or suspects was given.

Anyone with information about the case can call the Major Crimes Bureau at 703-246-7800.