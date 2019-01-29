A reported intruder who got into a female student’s bed at the University of Maryland was a drunk student who stumbled into the wrong dorm room, police said.

University police on the College Park campus issued a safety warning alerting the community to the report of a possible case of burglary and “unlawful touching” that occurred Sunday morning at Elkton Hall. Police said a man had got into a female student’s bed, touched her and ran out when she screamed.

The next day, a male student went to campus police and said he was the person who entered the room but did so by accident, police said. The male student said he was drunk and staying with friends, police said. When he went to the bathroom, he returned to the wrong room and brushed the sleeping woman’s arm, police said.

Police have determined no inappropriate contact took place and have closed the case, which will be handled administratively.

