Greggory Pemberton, chairman of the police union, said attorneys are reviewing the ruling and “will make a decision on how to proceed next week.” That could include appealing.
The provision regarding discipline was part of a new law enacted this year by the D.C. Council to make the police department more accountable and transparent. D.C. Council Chairman Phil Mendelson (D) has said current disciplinary policies allow too many appeals and are an “impediment to best policing practices.”
D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham has complained that it is too hard to fire officers for misconduct, and that he has been forced to rehire terminated officers who appealed through arbitration. But he also has said he would keep some appeals provisions as he restructures the disciplinary process under the new law.