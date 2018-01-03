Prince George’s County police are searching for 65-year-old Daniel DeHaven, who wandered away from a Costco on Baltimore Avenue in Beltsville, Md., about noon on Jan. 2. Police say DeHaven suffers from dementia and is nonverbal. (Prince George’s County police)

The search for a man with dementia who wandered away from a Costco in Maryland during a shopping trip has taken on new urgency as the biting cold expected to batter the East Coast sets in over the next several days.

Prince George’s County police and other law enforcement agencies in the region have launched helicopters, bloodhounds and dozens of officers in the search for Daniel DeHaven but haven’t been able to find the missing 65-year-old man.

The hunt becomes even more challenging because DeHaven is nonverbal and could be anywhere in the frigid weather, said Prince George’s County Deputy Chief Sammy Patel.

“These temperatures are just brutal, and ultimately we want him to come home safe,” Patel said.

DeHaven was last seen Tuesday about 11:30 a.m. at the Costco on Baltimore Avenue in Beltsville, Patel said. His wife had gone to grab a shopping cart, and when she turned around, he was gone.

More than 40 officers — including from Laurel, U.S. Park, Prince George’s and Maryland State police — were searching for him throughout the night, Patel said. Police returned to the Beltsville area about 3 p.m. Wednesday to continue their search.

As a “bomb cyclone” is expected to blast much of the East Coast with ice and snow, local governments, fire departments, police and the National Weather Service have been reminding people to check on elderly neighbors and take special care when dealing with vulnerable family members. Authorities also reminded family members to ensure loved ones who require extra attention have identification on them at all times.

In Fairfax County, a 79-year-old woman was found in dire condition in the 10-degree morning cold Wednesday about an hour after her husband reported she had gone missing, county police said.

The woman, who officials said they suspect suffers from a form of dementia, had wandered outside her home in the Chantilly area without a coat about 6 a.m. Wednesday, said Lt. Brian Gaydos, one of the Fairfax officers at the scene.

During an ensuing search, a police officer found the woman — who officials declined to identify — about a quarter of a mile away, laying on a patch of grass beneath a tree.

She was initially unresponsive but eventually opened her eyes, Gaydos said. A team of police officers quickly wrapped her in a space blanket and their own coats and then placed her in a heated squad car before an ambulance arrived to take her to a hospital. She remained in stable condition Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

“I don’t think she was too far off from death,” Gaydos said. “Her body was basically almost frozen hard to the touch.” When officers tried to sit her up, he said, “she was not flexible at all.”

Gaydos said such cases are not that rare in extreme cold weather. “I don’t know why, but in my 17 years of police experience it always seems like the coldest days are when wanderers take off,” he said. “It’s mind-boggling.”

Prince George’s police hope they, too, will find DeHaven safe and reunite him with is family.

With the cold weather, it has been “all hands on deck,” Patel said. Top command staff, detectives and officers are all taking part in the search. “Nobody wants this to end badly,” he said.

DeHaven’s son, Kevin DeHaven, said his father has had dementia for a few years, but he is a kind man who is open to new people.

“He’s confused,” Kevin DeHaven said. “He’s out there somewhere probably cold and probably hungry, but he is nice and approachable.”

Patel said the search stretches across the region. Police received a tip suggesting a man matching DeHaven’s description was spotted in Silver Spring. DeHaven, who is physically fit and walks at least three miles a day, “could be anywhere,” Patel said.

Police said DeHaven went missing a few weeks ago but was found near his home in Beltsville. DeHaven is a white male, ­5-foot-9 and weighs 175 pounds. He was last seen wearing a long black coat, Patel said.

“If you come across someone who is unable to articulate who or where he is,” Patel said, “take him somewhere warm and call us right away.”

Anyone with information about DeHaven can call 301-699-2601.