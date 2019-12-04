Besides having the same first names, the woman shared other similarities, police said. Both were in their 70s, neither had children or were married, and both lived alone at the time of their deaths. They lived a couple of miles from each other.

Police said both women were sexually assaulted before they were strangled and suffered blunt force trauma. The suspect’s DNA was entered into a national database more than a decade ago, but has produced no hits.

Marion Marshall was last seen alive on Aug. 14, 2006. Detectives believe she got groceries before heading to her home in the 6600 block of Bostwick Drive, where she was killed.

Marion Newman was last seen alive on Nov. 19, 2006, when she visited her mother in a senior living community in Springfield. She was supposed to return the next day but a friend found her dead inside her home in the 7100 block of Reservoir Road on Nov. 21, 2006, police said.

Parabon Nanolabs, a Northern Virginia company, produced the composite images of the suspect. Police do not know how old the suspect was at the time of the crimes.

