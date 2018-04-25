D.C. police said they used a stun gun on a man after he pulled a knife and made threats outside a library in Northwest Washington.

The incident unfolded about 4:30 p.m. Monday outside the West End Neighborhood Library near 23rd and L streets NW.

The man — who was later identified as Evan J. Graham, 47, of Capitol Heights, Md. — was arrested and charged with assault on a police officer and other crimes. Police were called after Graham was seen waving handcuffs and yelling on a sidewalk. Police said he was making threats as well but did not disclose the nature of the threats.

Graham said someone had stolen his bike, a report said. An officer asked Graham several times to put away the handcuffs but he refused, according to the report.

Graham then reached into his waistband and pulled out a knife, the report said. An officer told him several times to put down the knife, but Graham did not comply. He then made threats to the police officer, according to the report.

D.C. police said they used a stun gun on Graham after he “refused multiple commands to drop his weapon, in addition to having a combative stance.” Police said he received minor injuries from the stun gun.

Graham has faced other troubles.

On April 9, he impersonated a police officer at a Whole Foods store in Foggy Bottom. In that incident, D.C. police said, Graham pulled out handcuffs and harassed customers at the store near 23rd and I streets NW.

When police officers arrived, he became aggressive and put a handcuff on one of the officers. He also demanded that the officer “stop resisting,” according to a police report. He was eventually taken into custody. He was charged with simple assault and false impersonation of a police officer.