A bicyclist identified with the help of a fitness-tracking app was charged with malicious wounding Thursday after allegedly knocking another bicyclist to the ground on the Washington & Old Dominion Trail, authorities said.

Edward A. Shortnacy, 48, was riding east near Ashburn Village Boulevard in Loudoun County when he reached out an arm and struck the helmet of a bicyclist who was traveling in the opposite direction, the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office said. The victim, who was trying to pass two bicyclists, fell to the ground and was seriously injured in the April 22 incident.

Loudoun County Sheriff Mike Chapman said Shortnacy was using the fitness-tracking app Strava, which allows people to track runs and rides via GPS, and that data from the app helped identify him. No subpoena was required, Chapman said, because Strava data is available publicly.

Shortnacy turned himself in Thursday and was charged with malicious wounding, police said. He was released on a $5,000 bond, according to the sheriff’s office.

“We’re using more and more tech every day in ways we solve cases,” Chapman said. “It’s just another example of that.”

Strava spokesman Andrew Vontz declined to comment on an ongoing investigation but said in an email that “violence has no place in our community.”

“We wish the victim a speedy recovery and applaud the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office for taking this bicycle-related crime seriously,” he wrote.

Strava, which says it has 27 million users around the world, made headlines this year when a global heat map it published revealed highly sensitive information about soldiers at military bases.

After the map was publicized, the U.S.-led coalition fighting the Islamic State said it would revise guidelines on the use of wireless and technological devices at military facilities.