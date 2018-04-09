A 25-year-old man fondled and groped a Metro passenger on the Red Line as it passed through four stations in Maryland late last month, according to a police affidavit filed in Montgomery County District Court.

The victim told police that the assault stopped only after she exited the train and boarded a more crowded train going the other direction. The assailant followed her onto that train, where she managed to text her boyfriend, according to court records. He called the police, who apprehended the suspect a few stops later, the court records state.

The suspect, Orin Gill, remains in custody at the Montgomery County jail and has been charged with improper sex contact, unlawful detaining, indecent exposure and second-degree assault, according to court records.

Gill is due in court again May 3.

“This is a stranger-on-stranger offense,” Assistant State’s Attorney Jessica Hall said in a recorded court hearing April 2.

An attorney representing Gill at the hearing didn’t comment on the specific allegations. Little could be learned about Gill on Monday.

He told officials at the jail that he was born in Brooklyn and has worked as a telemarketer for a termite-control firm, according to court records.

He was charged by the Metro Transit Police, who built their case on the victim’s account and by incriminating statements made by Gill, according to the police affidavit.

The incident began outside the Rockville station about 9:50 p.m. on March 31. A female passenger, identified as “Victim-1” or “V-1,” said she and the suspect began speaking, “engaged in a cordial conversation” and rode up the escalator to the train platform.

The victim told the man that she was taking the train southbound, through the city and planned to exit at Forest Glen, some 22 stops away. The man said he was going the same direction. At some point, the woman would later tell police, Gill started to tickle her, and she told him to stop, according to court records.

The southbound train arrived, the two boarded, and there were “only a few other passengers” aboard, police wrote. The man began to sexually assault the woman, according to court records, as she repeatedly told him to stop. At some point, he exposed himself to her, police wrote.

The train approached a station in the Bethesda area.

“V-1 stated that she exited at Medical Center because she was scared and wanted to go back to the Shady Grove station, where she could eventually get to her boyfriend’s house,” police wrote.

On that platform, according to court records, the man pushed her against a pylon while she again told him to stop. She was able to board a northbound train, followed by the man.

As opposed to the southbound train, “V-1 reports that no sexual advances or assaults occurred on this train because it was full of other passengers,” police wrote.

While on the northbound train, she texted her boyfriend, telling him what happened and saying she was going to exit at Shady Grove. When she exited the train there, three Montgomery County police officers took Gill into custody. He was then arrested by Metro police.

A Metro Transit Police detective spoke to him. He admitted to having sexual contact with the woman “even after being told no several times,” Metro police wrote in court records.