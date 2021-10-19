Contee said it appears from an initial viewing of the video that while Johnson may have reached for the officer’s firearm, it does not “conclusively” show him pulling it from the holster. He said that the body camera worn by the officer who fired went out, then came back on, during the encounter and that video from two other officers’ cameras “does not clearly capture all aspects of the struggle.”
The officers have been placed on administrative leave as detectives investigate and eventually turn over their findings to the U.S. attorney’s office in the District to determine whether criminal charges will be filed. The police department will then investigate whether proper rules and procedures were followed.
Authorities said officials with police and the Department of Behavioral Health are meeting with Johnson’s family. Efforts to reach those relatives on Tuesday were not successful. Police have five business days to make public body-camera video and the identity of the officer who fired his weapon.
Monday’s shooting was the 14th by D.C. police this year, and the fifth one that was fatal. Last year, D.C. police shot six people, killing two. In most of the cases, police said the people who have been shot were armed with firearms or with pellet or paintball guns that resembled real guns.
At a news conference Tuesday, Contee said Johnson and the woman who lives with him in the 1300 block of Congress Street SE have a history of domestic issues. Court records show Johnson has a pending assault case involving the woman from 2020; his attorney in that proceeding declined to comment.
Contee said that on Saturday night, police took a report that Johnson allegedly assaulted the woman “by placing a firearm to her head and threatening her.” He said officers found a pistol with an extended magazine to hold additional bullets inside a vehicle associated with Johnson. He said Johnson was not present at the time and was not arrested.
A similar account appears in a temporary restraining order the woman obtained against Johnson on Monday, in which she wrote the two had argued Saturday night and he put a weapon to her head and reportedly told her, “You got to stop playing with me.” She wrote in the court document she left her residence with no shoes and no coat.
Police said officers went to the apartment later on Monday, around 4:30 p.m., to serve that protective order on Johnson that ordered him to keep him away from the woman. While at the apartment, Contee said the officers decided to arrest Johnson “based upon the prior reporting” of the alleged assault that occurred Saturday night.
Contee said officers got between Johnson and the woman in an attempt de-escalate a tense situation. He said Johnson “became agitated that the police were called.” Contee said an officer began to place handcuffs on Johnson and he resisted, “resulting in an intense physical struggle.”
Contee said that as one officer is heard saying, “He’s got my. . . ,” another officer fires “almost simultaneously.”
The chief said that the melee unfolded “very rapidly” and that police are trying to gather additional details. He noted he did not have the “vantage point of the officer” who was involved.
The woman was in the room when officers shot Johnson; efforts to reach her on Tuesday were not successful. Police said there also were children in the apartment. Contee said police found a gun magazine in the residence, but no firearm.