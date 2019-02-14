A man who nearly drowned in a Fairfax pool cannot hold police or a lifeguard responsible for not pulling him out of the water sooner, a federal judge ruled this week.

While suffering a psychotic break at the private pool where he worked three years ago, Mateusz Fijalkowski entered the water and held himself down by grabbing a drain. Police stopped a lifeguard from jumping in for two minutes and 44 seconds, after Fijalkowski had vomited and released all the air from his lungs. After he was pulled from the water, he was revived with defibrillators and was hospitalized for several days.

Fijalkowski sued, arguing that the delay violated his constitutional rights.

“In hindsight it appears that the police defendants may have waited too long,” Alexandria Federal Judge T.S. Ellis III concluded. “But . . . the police defendants had adequate, rational reasons to support their decision.”

Because Fijalkowski had been exhibiting erratic and aggressive behavior and had twice entered and exited the pool during his psychotic episode, Ellis said, police had “an ample basis on which to conclude that it was neither safe nor necessary” to pull him out.

Ellis also ruled that state law barred Fijalkowski from suing the lifeguard or the pool company as an employee.

Fijalkowski came to the United States from Poland on a summer job program in 2016. He did not know how to swim or speak fluent English. After the pool incident he returned to Poland, having been diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

