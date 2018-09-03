Authorities were searching in dense woods in upper Montgomery County Monday night after receiving reports that a small airplane might have crashed. (iStock/iStock)

This story has been updated.

Reports of the possible crash of a small airplane prompted a search Monday night in upper Montgomery County, authorities said. After intensive searching, however, authorities concluded that no crash had occurred.

The search was centered on River Road in the Dickerson/Poolesville area, said Pete Piringer, the spokesman for the county fire and rescue service.

As of 9:30 p.m., no airplane had been spotted. However, Piringer said there were indications that an aircraft might have come down in the vicinity of the 23300 block of River Road.

The area is thickly wooded, and an intensive search was under way there, he said.