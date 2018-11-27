Reporters wait outside Charlottesville Circuit Court during the first day of jury selection in the trial of James A. Fields Jr. (Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images)

After two days of jury selection in the trial of self-professed neo-Nazi James A. Fields Jr., courtroom statements by his lawyers suggest what their defense strategy might be: They could argue that Fields was in a confused mental state on Aug. 12, 2017, and should not be convicted of first-degree murder for allegedly crashing his car into a crowd of counterprotesters during a violent rally by white supremacists.

In questioning prospective jurors Tuesday, attorney John Hall said of his client, “There will be evidence that he took these actions in an attempt to defend himself,” referring to Fields allegedly ramming his car into the crowd on purpose, killing a 32-year-old woman and injuring 35 other people. Hall also told members of the jury pool, “There will be testimony concerning the defendant’s mental health.”

Legal experts not involved in the case said that Fields’s attorneys almost certainly are not hopeful of proving that he acted in self-defense as defined in Virginia law, which would result in an acquittal. Nor will the lawyers argue that Fields is not guilty by reason of insanity, because to raise such a defense, they would have been required to notify prosecutors and the court months ago, the experts said.

However, they said, Fields’s attorneys could assert that his mental condition was so unsound during the rally that he believed he needed to defend himself, meaning he did not act with the premeditation necessary for a first-degree murder conviction, punishable by up to life in prison. Absent premeditation, Fields could be found guilty of the lesser offense of second-degree murder, which carries a term of five to 40 years.

With lawyers on both sides declining to comment on the ­trial, only the contours of a potential defense strategy have emerged during jury selection, which began Monday and was set to continue into Tuesday evening in Charlottesville Circuit Court. How Fields’s attorneys plan to handle his defense will not be entirely clear until opening statements, possibly Wednesday, but more likely Thursday.



At the 2017 “Unite the Right” rally, hundreds of ethno-fascist demonstrators, chanting racist and anti-Semitic slogans, clashed with counterprotesters on a day of mayhem in this small city, home to the University of Virginia. Fields, now 21, who drove to the rally from his apartment in Maumee, Ohio, near Toledo, had long expressed admiration for the militarism and racial-purity doctrine of Nazi Germany.

In the early afternoon, while a crowd of counterprotesters stood at a downtown street corner, Fields allegedly stopped his 2010 Dodge Challenger close to the group. Authorities said he then backed up for more than block before bolting forward at a high speed, crashing into another vehicle at the corner and sending bodies flying. One of the counterprotesters, Heather D. Heyer, who worked for a local law firm, was killed.

The hours of violence in Charlottesville that day, climaxed by a deadly act of alleged automotive rage, stunned the national conscience and focused attention on emboldened white supremacists in the early months of the Trump administration.

Defense lawyer Hill first hinted Monday, at the start of jury selection, that the case might involve the issue of self-defense. And his co-counsel, Denise Lunsford, first suggested Monday that Fields’s mental state during the rally could be a factor in the trial. In listing possible defense wit­nesses, Lunsford named four people affiliated with the University of Virginia’s Institute of Law, Psychiatry and Public Policy.

The prospect of a conventional argument of self-defense seemed remote in Fields’s case, given the specifics of Virginia law, experts said. For a self-defense acquittal, a defendant must prove that he had a “reasonable belief” he was in imminent danger of “serious bodily harm or death”; that the aggressor committed an overtly threatening act; and that the force used by the defendant was proportional to the threat.

Noting that the defense’s list includes witnesses from an institute specializing in the intersection of law and mental health, the experts said Fields’s attorneys could be planning to attack the element of premeditation, which is essential to a first-degree murder charge.

Experts said Hill and Lunsford could assert that in the violent chaos of the rally — with white supremacists fearing that the future of the Caucasian race was in danger — Fields was in such a fevered mental state that he perceived the counterprotesters as a threat to his existence, even though his belief was not “reasonable.”

As a result, his lawyers might argue, he was incapable of forming premeditation as it is described in the law.