Loudoun County authorities are investigating after a sheriff’s deputy discovered possible human remains along a trail at a Sterling area park Saturday, officials said Sunday.

The deputy was on foot patrol on a trail in Claude Moore Park about 11:30 a.m. when he came across what appeared to be bones and other items near West Church Road and North Aspen Avenue that aroused his suspicion, said officer Kraig Troxell, a spokesman for the Loudoun County sheriff.

Detectives and crime scene investigators combed the wooded area, which is not far from schools, for evidence and a medical examiner will determine whether the remains are indeed human in origin.