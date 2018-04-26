D.C. police are investigating the discovery of what appears to be human remains at a Southeast apartment building Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

A construction crew called police to the 100 block of Wayne Place about 3:30 p.m., officials said. Officers found what appeared to be human remains in a crawl space under the building at the rear of the property, according to a D.C. police report.

The remains were not confirmed as human and police are awaiting the results of testing by the medical examiner’s office, officials said.