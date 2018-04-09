Southern Maryland has a high school with the same initials as those on a widely circulated social media message that showed someone with a gun and made a threat about “going out with a bang.”

The message led the sheriff’s office in St. Mary’s County, home of Chopticon High School (CHS) to investigate, along with the county’s school system.

They found that the social media posting referred to a school in New Mexico, named Clovis High School, according to the sheriff’s office.

An arrest has been made in the New Mexico case, the St. Mary’s County sheriff’s office said Sunday.

The incident appears to demonstrate the increased concern around the country about threats of possible violence at schools.