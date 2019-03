One person suffered potentially life-threatening injuries when a car hit a tree in Germantown, Md., officials said. (Montgomery County fire department photo)

A car smashed into a tree in Montgomery County Sunday, causing a potentially life-threatening injury, authorities said.

The crash occurred in the Germantown area at Germantown Road and Seneca Meadows Parkway, said Pete Piringer, spokesman for the county fire and rescue service.

The site is in the Germantown area. No cause could be learned.

Read more:

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news