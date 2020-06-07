(Tomas Ovalle/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)By Martin Weil closeMartin WeilLocal reporterEmailEmailBioBioFollowFollowJune 7, 2020 at 9:58 AM EDTA Potomac man was killed Saturday when his car crashed in the Germantown area, Montgomery County police said.Steven Daniel Wolfe, 58, was driving south on Seneca Meadows Parkway about 7:35 a.m. when his car went off the road and struck a tree, police said. He died at a hospital.Police said they are still trying to determine why the car left the road. Wolfe was alone in the car. Get our Coronavirus Updates newsletterReceive the most important pandemic developments in your inbox every day. All stories linked in the newsletter are free to access.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy PolicyComments are not available on this story.Share your feedback by emailing the author. Have a question about our comment policies? Review our guidelines or contact the commenting team here.