A Potomac man was killed Saturday when his car crashed in the Germantown area, Montgomery County police said.

Steven Daniel Wolfe, 58, was driving south on Seneca Meadows Parkway about 7:35 a.m. when his car went off the road and struck a tree, police said. He died at a hospital.

Police said they are still trying to determine why the car left the road. Wolfe was alone in the car.