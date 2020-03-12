A Montgomery County police tactical officer fatally shot a 21-year-old man in Potomac early Thursday morning while executing a “high-risk” search warrant related to a firearms investigation, police officials said.

The slain man was identified as Duncan Socrates Lemp, of the 12200 block of St. James Road.

Police did not say whether he was armed and did not explain why he was shot.

About 4:30 a.m., members of the police department’s Special Operations Division Tactical Unit were serving the warrant in that block when the shooting occurred. The warrant was related to “firearms offenses,” police said in a news release.

“The facts and circumstances of the encounter are still being investigated by detectives from the Major Crimes Division,” police said in a statement. “The involved officer has been placed on administrative leave per standard protocol and will be identified at a later date.”

Family for Lemp could not be immediately reached.