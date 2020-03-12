About 4:30 a.m., members of the police department’s Special Operations Division Tactical Unit were serving the warrant in that block when the shooting occurred. The warrant was related to “firearms offenses,” police said in a news release.
“The facts and circumstances of the encounter are still being investigated by detectives from the Major Crimes Division,” police said in a statement. “The involved officer has been placed on administrative leave per standard protocol and will be identified at a later date.”
Family for Lemp could not be immediately reached.