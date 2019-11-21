Warrick said only his name during the 20-minute hearing, after which a courtroom employee announced that Warrick was charged with first-degree murder and sexual assault.

Through DNA testing, Warrick was linked to the slaying of Christine Mirzayan, a 28-year-old woman who on Aug. 1, 1998, was abducted and dragged into the woods off Canal Road in Georgetown. Police said Mirzayan had been sexually assaulted and struck in the head with a 73-pound rock. Her body was found a day later.

Warrick was arrested last week in South Carolina by the U.S. Marshals Service, accompanied by police from Horry County, S.C., the District and Montgomery County.

After years of exhaustive searches, police used DNA to link Warrick to the crimes. Police suspect Warrick of being connected to as many as 10 brutal attacks in the area. Warrick, a father of three, lived in Maryland and worked as a landscaper at the time of the crimes.

The attacks began May 6, 1991, when a 32-year-old woman returning home from a business trip was sexually assaulted in her home in Gaithersburg, Md. Other attacks followed in Germantown, Potomac Village, Quince Orchard Knolls, North Potomac and Rockville. The victims were assaulted in their homes, at least one while her children were present. The victims included a teenage babysitter and a housekeeper.

At Thursday’s hearing, public defender Roderick Thompson argued Warrick should be released from custody because D.C. officials had failed to outline what specific DNA evidence they had, if any, linking his client to Mirzayan’s rape and death. Thompson said prosecutors were charging Warrick based on evidence in the Maryland cases, as opposed to specific evidence in the D.C. case.

But Assistant U.S. Attorney Lindsey Merikas said that there was DNA linking Warrick to the D.C. crimes and that Warrick was a danger to the community.

A magistrate judge agreed with prosecutors and ordered Warrick held in the D.C. jail until his next hearing on the District charges on Jan. 17.

Warrick, through his public defender, said he would remain in D.C. jail until Maryland authorities choose to extradite him to Montgomery County, where he will face six additional rape charges. It was unclear when Maryland officials would send for Warrick to appear on those charges.