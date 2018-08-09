A Prince George’s County SWAT officer shot and wounded a person who police said was an armed suspect during a targeted police operation in the Landover area Thursday night.

County Police Chief Hank Stawinski said at the scene that a community informant led police to try to arrest a person in the Sheriff Road area. Police were told that the person had a gun and was dealing drugs, Stawinski said.

Stawinski declined to identify the wounded person or release an age, but said he was stable and undergoing surgery late Thursday.

The Narcotics Enforcement Division led an operation along with emergency services teams who found the person near the 7800 block of Sheriff Road about 9:15 p.m. Two uniformed Special Operations officers approached him, and he ran from police, the chief said.

After about a 25-yard chase, the officers tackled the person and then all three struggled. During the altercation, the officers reported that the person reached for a gun in his waistband.

At least one officer fired “what we believe to be no more than three rounds,” Stawinski said.

The wounded person was treated at the scene by a police “combat medic” who was assigned to the emergency services unit, the chief said.

Police recovered a gun and narcotics from the person, Stawinski said. Officials released a photo of a black handgun in the grass that police said was recovered at the scene.

Officials continue to investigate.