Thigpen was already suspended from the police department at the time of the alleged incident, which prosecutors say occurred on or around April 1. The Prince George’s County Police Department had revoked his police powers in 2018 after he was arrested for driving under the influence in Nevada, authorities said.
Thigpen is now suspended without pay, police said.
“The fact the allegations against this officer involve a child make them all the more troubling,” interim police chief Hector Velez said in a statement. “We immediately opened an investigation and brought this case to the State’s Attorney’s Office for possible prosecution.”
Prosecutors said a warrant has been issued for Thigpen, who could not be immediately reached for comment. He could serve up to 35 years in prison if he is found guilty on all counts.
“Any case involving sex abuse of a child is serious,” Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy said. “When the allegations are made against an officer, it is particularly egregious.”
Prince George’s public defender’s office joins push to unseal police misconduct details in discrimination lawsuit