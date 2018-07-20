A Prince George’s County police captain who had previously been suspended as a subject of an internal investigation was charged with assault in an unrelated case.

Police on Friday said Capt. Thomas Hart, 52, was charged with one count of felony assault and one count of misdemeanor assault in connection with a dispute involving someone Hart knows.

[Prince George’s police captain accused of forging a check is suspended]

In April, Hart had been charged with theft and forgery, accused of forging a signature on a withdrawal check on an account he shares with his ex-wife, police said. Hart was suspended without pay in April.

The assault charge this month and the theft and forgery charges in April are separate from an internal investigation that started in January that the department was conducting “on several unrelated matters.”

Police did not provide details of the assault allegations or the internal investigation.

An attorney listed for Hart could not be reached immediately for comment.