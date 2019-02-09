Prince George’s County police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found Saturday morning in the hallway of an apartment building in Suitland.

Police were called around 10:40 a.m. to the apartment in the 3400 block of Parkway Terrace Drive.

The unidentified man was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities say the man suffered trauma to the upper part of his body.

