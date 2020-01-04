After police arrived, the vehicle headed toward the District. Prince George’s police received permission to pursue, and police said a brief chase followed. The people bailed out of the car in D.C., near East Capitol and 53rd streets, police said, and officers pursued them on foot.

Officers said they heard gunshots, but no one was injured, and police did not fire their weapons.

Prince George’s police are now being assisted by D.C. police in finding the four people who remain at-large, said Prince George’s County police spokeswoman Cpl. Kyndle Johnson. Prince George’s police said the five people in the car are believed to be linked to two robberies that took place in the county Friday night.

Johnson said she could not discuss the details of those robberies because they are currently under investigation.

