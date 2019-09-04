A Prince George’s County police lieutenant was indicted Tuesday on a second-degree sex offense charge in connection with an incident in 2017, prosecutors said.

Prince George’s police and the state’s attorney’s office said they have been investigating allegations that Lt. Richard Tallant sexually assaulted a woman he knew while he was off duty in February 2017.

Tallant, who has been with the department since 1997 and is assigned to the narcotics enforcement division, was suspended this April when county police learned of the allegations, police said.

The charge stems from a social outing in Upper Marlboro two years ago with a woman he was familiar with, police said.

After learning of the allegation, police began an investigation and brought the case to prosecutors for review, police said.

Prince George’s State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy (D) said she could not detail the nature of the relationship between Tallant and the victim but said that prosecutors with her office’s public integrity unit thought it was appropriate to charge him and bring the case to a grand jury.

“When we find there are matters where an officer has committed a crime, our job is to at least investigate the allegations and determine whether or not there is truth,” Braveboy said. “If so, that unit is charged with moving forward to prosecute those individuals.”

Tallant, who is suspended without pay, could not immediately be reached for comment, and online court records did not list an attorney for him.

