A Prince George’s County police officer admitted to paying for a sex act during an encounter with a woman in November, as part of a plea agreement he accepted in D.C. Superior Court.

Ian Lucas, 32, of Upper Marlboro pleaded guilty Wednesday to one count of misdemeanor sexual solicitation as part of an agreement that could eventually allow the charge to be dismissed without a conviction on his record.

Lucas offered to pay for a sex act with a woman in the 500 block of 60th Street in Northeast Washington before going to an ATM and getting money to pay the woman, prosecutors said in court. Lucas paid the woman and engaged in the sex act in an encounter that was captured on video, prosecutors said.

Lucas is one of two officers in the Washington area who were suspended in November as part of an investigation into inappropriate interactions with at least one prostitute, according to Prince George’s police.

Prince George’s police at the time said one of its officers was accused of exchanging money for a sex act in his marked police cruiser while he was off-duty.

At least one D.C. police officer was also suspended, D.C. police said.

Lucas’s plea was part of a deferred sentencing agreement, which allows him to plead guilty but rescind the plea in six months. After the six-month period — in which he must complete 48 hours of community service and complete any recommended alcohol treatment — he can withdraw his plea and the case will be dismissed without a conviction on his record.

Cary Hansel, an attorney for the woman in the case, said his client felt she had been coerced to engage with Lucas because of his status as a law enforcement officer. Hansel said his client is disappointed with the plea agreement.

“Our belief is that this is a pretty gross undercharging,” Hansel said. “Our next steps will be to continue to follow the case through the sentencing and to also follow up with potential other legal action.”

Hansel said his client recorded the encounter with Lucas on her cellphone as events unfolded.

Lucas has been with Prince George’s police for five years and works in patrol.

Timothy Maloney, the attorney for Lucas, declined to comment after the hearing other than to say that his client was not charged with any offense related to coercion.

As part of his plea, Lucas was ordered to stay away from the woman.

Prince George’s County Police Department spokeswoman Jennifer Donelan said the department’s internal affairs unit launched an investigation into Lucas’s case in November when the allegations emerged. Donelan said Lucas remains suspended with pay as his administrative case proceeds to determine his status within the department.

Lucas is scheduled for sentencing in February.

