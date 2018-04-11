{comment_count=0, correction_html=, keywords=[CALEA, prince george's county, sheriff, accrediation, law enforcement standards, best practices, ], web_headline=Prince George’s Sheriff’s Office earns national law enforcement accreditation, deck=, site_service={parent=/local, in_the_news={in_the_news_usefeature=sitewide, in_the_news_usebasepage=/in-the-news-forsections/, in_the_news_usesectionbar=true}, social={archives=null, twitter=https://twitter.com/postcrime, rss=http://feeds.washingtonpost.com/rss/local/crime, facebook=https://www.facebook.com/postlocal}, site_topper={social_link_display_order=null, display_social_links=null, custom_links_highlight=null, site_logo_image=null, custom_links=[D.C.^http://www.washingtonpost.com/local/dc/, Maryland^http://www.washingtonpost.com/local/maryland/, Virginia^http://www.washingtonpost.com/local/virginia/], site_background_image=null}, site={pagebuilder_path_for_native_apps=/local/public-safety/, site_url=http://www.washingtonpost.com/local/public-safety/, site_keywords=dc crime,va crime,virginia crime,md crime,washington dc crime,crime in dc,crime in ca,crime in virginia,crime in maryland,crime in md,dc crime rate,crime in washington dc,washington dc crime rate,dc crime rates,alexandria va crime,crimes in va,crime rate in ca,crimes in maryland,washington dc crime rates,crimes in dc,fairfax va crime,crimes in md,dc neighborhood crime,montgomery county md crime,silver spring md crime,dc area crime,manassas va crime,alexandria virginia crime,dc crime news,dc metro crime,rockville md crime,virginia crime news,maryland crime news, site_about=null, site_description=The Washington Post is your source for crime news and crime reports in Washington, DC, Maryland, and Virginia., site_theme=null, site_title=Public Safety, site_tagline=null}, navigation={nav_title=Public Safety, display_in_top_strip=false, nav_display=true}, _admin={tracking_node=/local/crime, alias_ids=[/local/public-safety, /local/crime], commercial_node=/local/crime, default_content=/WashingtonPost/Production/Digital/Queries/site-service/local/query_crime-stream}, inactive=false, name=Public Safety, story_list={display_social_share_buttons=null, social_share_buttons=null, story_list_content={}}, _id=/local/public-safety, ancestors=[/local], order=2004}, source=The Washington Post, taxonomy={keywords=[CALEA, prince george's county, sheriff, accrediation, law enforcement standards, best practices, ], categories=null, custom_taxonomy=null, tags=[]}, type=article, uuid=4193f844-3d99-11e8-8d53-eba0ed2371cc, primary_slot={organization=The Washington Post, name=Katherine Frey, resize_base=https://img.washingtonpost.com/rf/, caption=The Prince George’s County Sheriff’s Office dates back to colonial Maryland. , photo_url=https://img.washingtonpost.com/rw/2010-2019/WashingtonPost/2018/04/11/Cops-Courts/Images/Merlin_4261330-0601.jpg?uuid=E5MNwj28EeiNU-ug7SNxzA, id=23455b4f952969254ddfc5cac2949989774448d4, type=photo, caption_line=The Prince George’s County Sheriff’s Office dates back to colonial Maryland. (Katherine Frey/The Washington Post), graphic_type=null, photo_path=/2010-2019/WashingtonPost/2018/04/11/Cops-Courts/Images/Merlin_4261330-0601.jpg?uuid=E5MNwj28EeiNU-ug7SNxzA}, tracking={ugc={default_sort=, comments_source=washpost.com, moderation_required=false, allow_comments=true, storytools_id=, is_ugc_gallery=false, display_comments=true, allow_photos=false, default_tab=, max_items_to_display_top=3, allow_videos=false, storytools_name=, stream_id=, max_items_to_display=15, comments_period=14, storytools=none}, in_url_headline=pr-georges-sheriffs-office-earns-national-law-enforcement-accreditation, content_category=Cops-Courts, show_comments=true, section={subsection=public-safety, section=local}, show_ads=true, authors=Lynh Bui}, commentConfig={includereport=true, canvas_permalink_id=washpost.com/8bvh5zpd9k, markerdisplay=post_commenter:Post Commenter|staff:Post Writer|top_commenter:Post Forum|top_local:Washingtologist|top_sports:SuperFan|fact_checker:Fact Checker|post_recommended:Post Recommended|world_watcher:World Watcher|cultuer_connoisseur:Culture Connoisseur|weather_watcher:Capital Weather Watcher|post_contributor:Post Contributor, defaulttab=all, includerecommend=true, source=washpost.com, canvas_allcomments_app_instance=6634zxcgfd, includereply=true, includesorts=true, includevoteofftopic=false, moderationrequired=false, includeverifiedcommenters=true, canvas_permalink_app_instance=m6yzjj840m, comments_period=14, commentmaxlength=2000, defaultsort=reverseChronological, canvas_allcomments_id=washpost.com/km4ey0dajm, allow_comments=true, includeshare=true, display_comments=true, allow_photos=false, allow_videos=false, display_ugc_photos=false, childrenitemsperpage=3, includeheader=true, display_more=true, includefeaturenotification=false, maxitemstop=3, storytools=none, maxitems=15, includepermalink=false, includepause=true}, short_url=https://wapo.st/2GRrGFs, path=https://www.washingtonpost.com/local/public-safety/pr-georges-sheriffs-office-earns-national-law-enforcement-accreditation/2018/04/11/4193f844-3d99-11e8-8d53-eba0ed2371cc_story.html, display_summary={date=1523474046, blurb=It's the first time the Maryland agency has received CALEA certification in its more than 300-year history., headline=Prince George's Sheriff's Office earns national law enforcement accreditation}, editors_picks=null, html=<article class="paywall" itemprop="articleBody"> <p>The Prince George's County Sheriff's Office earned its national accreditation from one of the nation's top law enforcement evaluation agencies.</p> <p>It is the first time the sheriff's office has received such a certification from the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies in the agency's 321-year history. The colonial governor of Maryland appointed the county’s first sheriff in 1696.</p> <p>Though such accreditation is not required, law enforcement officials often view the certification from the Virginia-based national organization as a benchmark for law enforcement standards across the country.</p> <p>“We passed with a 100 percent compliance,” Chief Assistant Sheriff Darrin C. Palmer said last week, after the agency announced the certification was officially awarded in March. “These standards are considered best practices for where law enforcement is now. They run the full gambit of policies from use of force, to the way you handle complaints, to field operations.”</p> <p>The accreditation process included a full review of the sheriff’s office’s polices and practices and developing ways the department of more than 350 sworn and civilian personnel performance could be monitored and measured. </p><div></div> <p>Maintaining CALEA accreditation and compliance requires an annual review of policies and procedures. </p> <p>Sheriff Melvin C. High and the department started the accreditation process in 2015, Palmer said. After two years of assessments, accreditors unanimously approved the agency's application.</p><div></div> <p>"It's a big deal for the community," Palmer said. "They can have confidence that their sheriffs office is meeting all the best practice and standards."</p> 