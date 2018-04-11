The Prince George’s County Sheriff’s Office dates back to colonial Maryland. (Katherine Frey/The Washington Post)

The Prince George’s County Sheriff’s Office earned its national accreditation from one of the nation’s top law enforcement evaluation agencies.

It is the first time the sheriff’s office has received such a certification from the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies in the agency’s 321-year history. The colonial governor of Maryland appointed the county’s first sheriff in 1696.

Though such accreditation is not required, law enforcement officials often view the certification from the Virginia-based national organization as a benchmark for law enforcement standards across the country.

“We passed with a 100 percent compliance,” Chief Assistant Sheriff Darrin C. Palmer said last week, after the agency announced the certification was officially awarded in March. “These standards are considered best practices for where law enforcement is now. They run the full gambit of policies from use of force, to the way you handle complaints, to field operations.”

The accreditation process included a full review of the sheriff’s office’s polices and practices and developing ways the department of more than 350 sworn and civilian personnel performance could be monitored and measured.

Maintaining CALEA accreditation and compliance requires an annual review of policies and procedures.

Sheriff Melvin C. High and the department started the accreditation process in 2015, Palmer said. After two years of assessments, accreditors unanimously approved the agency’s application.

“It’s a big deal for the community,” Palmer said. “They can have confidence that their sheriffs office is meeting all the best practice and standards.”