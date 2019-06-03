The sky may light up. Gunfire could echo. The ground might even shake.

Prince William County police sent an alert Monday to residents near Marine Corps Base Quantico that Marines will be engaged in live-fire training exercises for the next nine days, which might produce unusual sights, sounds and even vibrations.

“The impact of noise, vibrations and/or illuminations experienced across the area will vary depending on atmospheric conditions and changes to natural sound barriers,” police wrote on Twitter.

The exercises this week are scheduled daily beginning at 8 a.m. and ending about 4 p.m. until Friday, when live fire will begin at 6 a.m. and will go until 5:30 p.m., police said.

The Marines will fire mortars and rockets in addition to small-arms weapons from June 10 through June 12 from 8 a.m. to midnight, police said.

