The former head of Fairfax County’s NAACP said she was shocked when she received a racially derogatory text message earlier this month. She was even more surprised when she saw the sender: the current head of the county’s NAACP.

“It’s bootlickin a-- n---as like you that make the black community disrespect the NAACP,” Kofi Annan wrote to Shirley Ginwright.

Following the text and other exchanges on Facebook, Ginwright hired an attorney, who fired off a cease-and-desist letter telling Annan she felt threatened and to stop contacting her. Annan has since sent Ginwright an email apologizing for the harsh text.

The unusual spat between two of the county’s most prominent black leaders has a personal and political dimension — both are running for president of the NAACP state conference — but Annan wrote on Facebook that it also reveals a generational divide within the NAACP over how to deal with issues involving the police.

Annan, 40, rose to prominence as a community leader in the Black Lives Matter era, while Ginwright, 70, is a veteran of the civil rights movement, who once marched with Martin Luther King Jr. One is confrontational, the other conciliatory.

The dust-up followed a contentious meeting in the Gum Springs neighborhood on July 9, during which Fairfax County Police Chief Edwin C. Roessler Jr. said a string of shootings in the area that left six injured were gang-related. Roessler declined to name the gang involved, citing a police department policy of not giving gangs publicity. Police have said the men involved in one shooting are black.

At the meeting, Annan and other African Americans sharply questioned the idea that gangs were involved in the shootings, saying police across the country had mislabeled violence in minority communities as related to gangs. Annan also said racial profiling by police was a problem in the county and criticized police for connecting the violence to a local recording studio that caters to hip-hop artists.

“We don’t need a surge of police,” Annan said. “We need a surge of resources.”

[Police link three shootings to gangs, record studio, angering some residents]

Shortly after Annan spoke, Ginwright rose and struck a softer tone. She asked people to work with her project, Communities of Trust, which aims to breach the divide between police and the community through dialogue. She also implored members of minority communities to join the police department, which has struggled to diversify in recent years.

“If you want to be around the table, please, it’s open,” Ginwright said.

In a Facebook post after the meeting, Annan accused Fairfax County police of labeling black men as gang members without providing evidence, which he said caused a “great deal of frustration.” Ginwright commented on the post, saying Annan should be helping build trust between police and the community.

The next morning, he sent the angry text.

“Keep kissing Bulova, Roessler and dem white folk a--, but I know exactly who I am and what my job is,” Annan texted, referring to the Chairwoman of the county Board of Supervisors as well as the police chief.

Later that day, Annan posted on Facebook again, comparing the differences between himself and Ginwright to the divide between progressive Democrats like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and the establishment wing of the party that has made headlines in recent weeks.

“Instead of standing with the community as they called for the police to stop these practices, she defended the police and attacked me for standing with the community,” Annan wrote. “This is exactly the type of behavior that has lead to a decline in African American support for the NAACP - particularly among younger generations.”

Ginwright, who served two terms as NAACP president in Fairfax County before Annan, called the use of the n-word variation “unacceptable.” Ginwright has worked closely with law enforcement and county leaders for years, and was once honored with the FBI Director’s Community Leadership Award.

“My mission as chair of the Communities of Trust is different from head of NAACP,” Ginwright said. “I don’t believe I have to fight to get anything. I work behind the scenes to get things done. My mother always said, ‘You can get more with sugar than you can with salt.’ Our management styles are different.”

Annan said in an interview he defends his approach to holding the police accountable. He recently asked Fairfax County police to conduct implicit bias training and update its definition of gangs. He also wants a county auditor to look at a gang database to ensure people without gang affiliations haven’t been wrongly added.

Annan said he’s had some successes. He said the NAACP chapter has put pressure on police that has resulted in a drop in arrests of juvenile minorities in school-related incidents among other accomplishments. Last year, the Fairfax County chapter won a national award for best local branch of the organization.

“We do have some different philosophical approaches on what the role of the organization should be,” Annan said of the differences with Ginwright. “I’m a little more willing to challenge the establishment.”

Read more:

In the weeks before he was killed, he wrote a poem. ‘In D.C., it’s nothing but people trying to take your life away’

After two earlier mistrials, man sentenced to prison for kiling teen following joke about Versace belt

‘That flag means a lot to someone’: Search on for owner of banner found on Md. road

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news