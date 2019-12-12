Trump’s lawyer told a full complement of 15 judges that it is “clear and indisputable” that the president cannot be sued unless such a lawsuit is expressly authorized by Congress.

AD

In response, Judge James A. Wynn, Jr. asked what else could be done to “remedy a president who openly and without any reservation violates the emoluments clause?”

AD

“He is above the law?” Wynn asked.

“That is not correct,” replied Justice Department lawyer Hashim Mooppan, who added later that the president is being “penalized for holding office by making him divest his assets.”

Throughout the argument, Judge J. Harvie Wilkinson III repeatedly made clear he was prepared to dismiss the unprecedented case, saying there is no “direct evidence that the president has directly harmed anyone.”

“We’re up here making it up. We’re winging it,” Wilkinson said. “There’s no history that authorizes it, there’s no precedent that authorizes it.”

AD

The case centers on the president’s hotel in D.C., where foreign governments, including Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Bahrain, have booked rooms and events since Trump entered the White House.

In the first round at the 4th Circuit, a three-judge panel unanimously dismissed the lawsuit and said Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh (D) and D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine (D) did not have legal grounds, or standing, to bring the case. That ruling put on hold more than a dozen subpoenas for Trump’s closely-held financial records and other documents from the president’s private entities. The subpoenas are targeted to determine which foreign and state government officials have paid the Trump Organization and how much.

AD

This time, 15 judges heard the arguments at the request of the attorneys general. The rare session before the full court Thursday underscores the significance of the case concerning little-tested language in the Constitution that bars presidents from taking payments, benefits or “emoluments” from foreign governments or individual states.

AD

The Richmond-based court, which hears appeals from Maryland among other states, is reviewing a ruling from a District Court judge in Greenbelt who allowed the case to move forward and adopted a broad definition of the ban to include any “profit, gain, or advantage” received “directly or indirectly” from foreign, federal or state governments.

Though a majority of 4th Circuit judges were nominated to the bench by Democratic presidents, the court now includes three judges nominated by President Trump.

AD

Justice Department lawyers, representing Trump in his official capacity, say the president is not in violation because the provisions bar only payments in exchange for official action or as part of an employment relationship — not regular business transactions. The Trump Organization also donates profits from foreign governments to the U.S. Treasury.

AD

The attorneys general say the president’s receipt of emoluments generates an unlawful competitive advantage for the Trump hotel that vies for business with similar venues in Washington and the Maryland suburbs close to D.C. They want the court to order the president to stop accepting the payments.

Loren L. AliKhan, Solicitor General for D.C., told the court the two constitutional provisions are clear and designed to ensure that “foreign and domestic officials cannot ingratiate themselves” with the president.

AD

“We are on firm footing,” she said. “Other courts have not hesitated to restrain unconstitutional action by federal officers.”

In new court filings, they point to recent revelations to bolster claims that foreign officials seek out Trump’s venues to curry favor with the president. In a phone call with Trump in July, that is at the heart of the impeachment proceedings, Ukraine’s president bragged about having stayed at Trump Tower during his visit to New York.

AD

Trump resigned from his business when he entered the White House but he still owns it and can benefit from it financially. His sons Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump now run the company.

The judges may ask Thursday about the impact on the case of an announcement in October that the Trump family would try to sell its lease for the Trump International Hotel on Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington rather than deal with accusations of self-dealing.

AD

Earlier this week, the federal appeals court in Washington heard a similar challenge brought by more than 200 Democrats in Congress to the president’s business affairs involving foreign officials. Lawmakers in their case point to the emoluments provision that says the president must obtain permission from Congress before accepting any payment or benefit from a foreign government.

AD

In a third case in New York, brought by Trump’s hospitality-industry competitors, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 2nd Circuit in September said a lower-court judge had improperly thrown out the case in late 2017. President Trump has asked the full 2nd Circuit to rehear the case — a request that is pending.

The emoluments cases are distinct from another set of cases, now pending at the Supreme Court, that seek access to Trump’s financial and tax records through subpoenas from Congress and New York prosecutors.

AD