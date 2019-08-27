Tonya Chapman, seen in 2016 during her time as Portsmouth, Va., police chief, was considered the front-runner to serve as Montgomery County’s police chief before she withdrew her name from consideration. (Hyunsoo Leo Kim/AP)

Former Portsmouth police chief Tonya Chapman has pulled her name from consideration to become the next police chief of Montgomery County, further stalling what has become a seven-month effort to find a new top cop in Maryland’s largest county.

“It is with a heavy heart and much deliberation that I regretfully informed the county executive that I am withdrawing my application,” she confirmed via text message Tuesday to The Washington Post, adding, “My withdrawal is for personal reasons.”

Minutes earlier, the county executive, Marc Elrich, had released his own statement, saying he was confident he’d find a new nominee soon.

“Public safety remains a top priority for me and my administration,” Elrich said. “And I will move expeditiously, and carefully, to identify a new candidate for police chief for our county.”

Montgomery’s most recent chief, J. Thomas Manger, left his position earlier this year after 15 years at the helm of the agency.

Elected last year, Elrich (D) narrowed his list of finalists to replace Manger to Chapman and Takoma Park Police Chief Antonio DeVaul, with Chapman seen as the front-runner. A short time later, DeVaul removed his name from consideration.

While Elrich had not formally nominated Chapman to the post, he had signaled for six weeks that she was his choice to lead the 1,300-member force.

On July 16, he sent a letter to members of Montgomery's legislative council touting her experience and qualifications. “I believe she will be a great addition to our county,” Elrich had written.

“We need somebody from outside the force, I think, who can bring a fresh look at how we do things,” he told WAMU’s Kojo Nnamdi on Aug. 2.

“If you talk to anybody in any of the places that she’s been, they say good things about her,” he said two weeks earlier on WHUR.

But from the beginning, Chapman’s name prompted concern from within county nine-member county council that had would have had to confirm her.

Chapman has held an array of law enforcement positions, from street cop to a senior-level policy position with the Virginia governor’s office. It was her most recent post — the police chief for the city of Portsmouth, Va., where she was forced to resign — that had become an issue for many council members.

“We need to dig deeper and do everything within reason to find out what happened,” council member Gabe Albornoz (D-At Large) said several weeks ago. “This is an extremely important position.”

Chapman, who is African American, had suggested her departure from Portsmouth was rooted in racism against her. Her direct supervisor, also a black woman, has said Chapman’s leaving was based on her leadership.

