A 19-year-old male from Gaithersburg, Md., and a 17-year-old male juvenile of Northwest Washington were previously arrested and charged with premeditated first-degree murder while armed. Police have not released their names to the public.
According to D.C. police, authorities were called to the 5500 block of Ninth Street NW around 9:34 p.m. on Aug. 10. There they discovered two males, one of whom was Taijhon, with gunshot wounds. Taijhon was pronounced dead at the scene. An adult male was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.