Officers had gone to the scene after receiving a 911 call about a motorist who had struck several vehicles, beginning in the Silver Hill area, police said.

A man was taken into custody and placed in a cruiser, said Cpl. Kyndle Johnson, a police spokeswoman.

Johnson said police thought the suspect may have been under the influence of PCP and were waiting for a drug recognition officer to reach the scene. PCP is a hallucinogenic that has been associated with violent behavior.

At some point, she said, a struggle broke out inside the cruiser and the suspect was shot.

“Witnesses saw a struggle inside the vehicle,” Johnson said, “and heard multiple bangs.”

The suspect was taken to a hospital, where he died. His identity has not yet been released.

Christina Cotterman, a police spokeswoman who briefed reporters at the scene, said police expect to conduct a long, detailed investigation into what happened inside the cruiser. As of Monday night, she said, they were at the “very beginning.”

The officer involved was placed on administrative leave, as is routine in such matters, Cotterman said.

Cotterman said the officer was in the driver’s seat of the cruiser, and the suspect was in the front passenger seat. That conforms with department policy, she said.

The incident was not caught on a body camera, Cotterman said. Police are looking to see if there were any other cameras in the area.