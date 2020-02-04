At an inauguration ceremony at First Baptist Church of Glenarden, Green, 44, said the idea of a female fire chief was “thought to be impossible” when she started her career.

“I will endeavor as your fire chief to rewrite the narrative,” she said.

At the ceremony, Prince George’s County Executive Angela D. Alsobrooks (D) said Green was ranked “number one in every single promotional test she has ever taken in this department” and should inspire the county’s young women.