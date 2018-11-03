A Prince George’s County firefighter has been charged with arson in Pennsylvania and is now on administrative leave, the department announced Saturday.

Sean Christopher Roth, 39, of Red Lion, Pa., is facing three felonies related to an alleged scheme to collect insurance money by setting a blaze on Aug. 29, the fire department said.

Additional details about the incident were not immediately available, but Roth, a 19-year veteran, was being held on a $25,000 bond in a York County, Pa., jail on Friday, the department said.

Roth, who was assigned to the fire department’s facilities and resource planning office, will remain on administrative leave with pay until further notice, officials said.