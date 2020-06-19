“We have seen a lot of success together,” Alsobrooks said of her decade working with Stawinski. “Nevertheless to everything there is a season . . . Right now we are in a different season.”

Alsobrooks named Assistant Chief Hector Velez as acting chief. Velez has had a varied career in Prince George’s since joining the force in 1994, starting with patrol and investigating property and financial crimes, then moving up the executive ladder to commander of the District 1 station, deputy chief of investigations and assistant chief.

Velez, a 26-year veteran, said, “We’re at a crossroads where we have an opportunity to choose a path that unites us, that helps strengthen the relationship between the residents of Prince George’s County and the men and women of the Prince George’s County Police Department. We also have an opportunity to work together to make the Prince George’s County Police Department what the residents want it to be.”

Stawinski was not at the news conference and has not publicly spoken about why he resigned.

Prince George’s County Council member Jolene Ivey (D-District 5) said Stawinski’s resignation is “a real opportunity to do a lot of the things that citizens in the county want from our police force.”

“It’s an important step toward changing the culture,” said Ivey, a former state delegate.

She said that a top concern has long been the treatment of minority officers in the department and that she would like to see the unredacted version of the expert report filed by officers suing the county.

Prince George’s police union president Angelo Consoli said he was shocked by Stawinski’s resignation and that Stawinski’s “heart was in the right place.”

“He might have cared too much and took on too much,” Consoli said. “Recently, he disconnected himself a little bit from everybody.”

Consoli said that some of Stawinski’s recent public comments about the law enforcement officer’s bill of rights, and disciplinary actions he was prevented from taking because of it, made some officers uncomfortable.

“Officers didn’t know where they stood,” he said. “But even though we didn’t always see eye-to-eye, we always had a seat at the table.”

Stawinski served as chief of the 1,500-officer department since January 2016. He is the son of a Prince George’s sergeant and grew up in the county, graduating from DeMatha Catholic High School in Hyattsville. He was a homicide detective and the commander of a police district during his own rise through the ranks, and became known for his data-driven approach to policing.

When he took over, he told reporters he was committed to ensuring that the people working in the department reflected the makeup of the county, which is 64 percent black. But also said he was not necessarily a reformer, instead preferring to focus on finding inefficiencies in the department’s budget, reducing crime and strengthening relationships with the community.

From 2016 to 2018, the amount of serious crime in the county dropped 7 percent, state crime statistics show. The number of homicides declined from 88 in 2016 to 74 in the past year.

Before the announcement of Stawinski’s resignation, officers suing the county alleging that the Prince George’s County Police Department is biased against black and Hispanic employees filed the expert report that they said shows systems of discrimination and retaliation exist within the department. The lawsuit also asserts that the department systematically demotes those who complain of biased treatment.

Bob Ross, president of the Prince George's County NAACP, said Thursday night that he was glad Stawinski “decided to do the right thing” in resigning.

“There was a lot of pressure being applied,” said Ross. “This is something that didn't happen overnight.”

Ross said that Stawinski lacked support among younger community members, especially those under 40 who also tend to be the most impacted by policing. He said that he learned about Stawinski's resignation before the local chapter of the NAACP met, so they did not need to hold the vote of no confidence that was planned.

Instead, Ross said members spent the meeting talking about what they want to see in their next police chief — which is mainly a focus on community policing. Ross also said “it would be nice” if the next chief were African American.

“But you have to be realistic,” he added. “We want the best person for the job, who can come in and rebuild the police force.”

Rashawn Ray, a fellow at the Brookings Institution focused on police-civilian relations and a professor of sociology at the University of Maryland, said Stawinski had good intentions in leading the department. “He is innovative, and he cares. Hopefully there is room for him in the policy space to advance police reform,” Ray said. “His biggest weakness is that he lost a lot of his officers, and it further created conflict internally. It was just too much to overcome.”

Ray, who has worked with the department for five years on implicit bias training and the stalled body-worn camera program, said the future of the department is partly contingent on who they tap to be the next chief.

“The change will really have to come internally with PGPD,” he said. “It is a question of if they can find someone who not only has the trust of the community, but also of the rank and file officers.”

Gustavo Torres, executive director of CASA, which has pushed for reforms in immigration enforcement and criminal justice policies in the county, said the group has for years been concerned about allegations of discrimination within the agency. Members of the association of Latino police officers met regularly at CASA to organize, he said.

“We are concerned about the abuses and discrimination. The police officers, who are people of color, are also members of our community, and they deserve all the respect,” Torres said. “If officers don't feel respected, they are not going to respect our community.”

Stawinski's resignation brings an opportunity for major reforms, he said.

“It is an opportunity for us to build a much better relationship between the police and the community in general,” Torres said. “We are in the middle of a crisis in our nation and Prince George's County is not the exception in the crisis. We need to have major changes in the police department.”

“I really, really hope that the county executive is going to bring about the changes that we need in the police department. I hope she finds a chief of police, a person of color, who understands the realities in the black community and Latino community in Prince George's,” Torres said. “Building the trust and the relationship inside of the department is essential to also build the trust in the community.”

Ovetta Wiggins, Clarence Williams, Luz Lazo, Emily Davies and Dan Morse contributed to this report.