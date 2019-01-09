Police in Prince George's County are investigating a homicide that happened in the Capitol Heights area. (Prince George's County Police Department)

A person was killed in Prince George’s County, marking the fourth homicide this year in that area.

The incident happened in the 5900 block of Baltic Street in Capitol Heights, according to a tweet Wednesday from Prince George’s County police.

Few details were immediately available and the person has not yet been identified.

The crime comes amid several homicides in the Washington area in the first days of the new year. In the District, eight people have been killed in the first eight days of this year.

[D.C. marks 8th homicide in first eight days of new year]

Last year, Prince George’s County had 60 homicides, according to a tracking done by The Washington Post.