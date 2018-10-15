A Prince George’s County police officer was suspended as the department investigates allegations he sexually assaulted a woman while on duty and in uniform during a traffic stop Thursday, officials said Monday.

A woman reported she was assaulted about 1 a.m. Thursday by an officer who was on patrol in the District 1 area, said Jennifer Donelan, the department’s spokeswoman.

Police released few details about the allegation, including a more precise location and any information about the officer involved.

“Within hours of the woman coming forward . . . our officer was suspended. His police powers have been suspended,” Donelan said Monday at a news conference.

The investigation and the officer’s suspension were first reported by NBC4.

Police are investigating in coordination with the county state’s attorney’s office, Donelan said. The District 1 patrol area covers communities including Hyattsville, Mount Rainier and College Park.

“We are in the process of interviewing witnesses, collecting evidence,” Donelan said.

Police declined to say whether they suspect other incidents may have occurred.