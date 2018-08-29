The Prince George’s County police chief apologized this week in a video after one of his officers made a comment to a group of children on Friday about a “black bad guy” in explaining how the K-9 unit at the department operates.

Chief Hank Stawinski said in a YouTube video that he was apologizing on behalf of the officer and the department for the remark, which he called “unfortunate.”

Another video on YouTube shows a police officer explaining to a group of kids how a K-9 dog works “if a black bad guy is running and he drops his cellphone.”

He goes on to explain how a dog can smell a human’s odor on the items.

In his apology, Stawinski said that the officer, who is a dog handler in the department’s K-9 unit, misspoke and that he had since talked to the officer, who he said is “very troubled by the response that this has elicited in comparison to his record of service” to the community.

Stawinski went on to say, “This community doesn’t expect us to be perfect.”

“It does expect us to acknowledge when we made a mistake and that’s what I’m doing today.”

“On behalf of that officer and this institution I apologize to this community for that unfortunate remark,” Stawinski said. “I want you to know that remark does not represent who that officer is and it does not represent what this institution stands for.”

The officer was not identified by the department, and it was not immediately known if he would face disciplinary action.

The video and the chief’s apology video generated plenty of reaction online.

One person who identified as Mrs. J wrote that the apology was “not accepted!”

Another person, Trillgates2K6, said, “Mistake? Yeah right. He was just simply doing and saying exactly what he has been trained to do. Go after BLACK BAD GUYS. Just admit it.”

The department has been investigated by the U.S. Justice Department over complaints of discrimination in disciplining and hiring black and Hispanic officers.