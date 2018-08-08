Tyrell McArthur, 22, of Temple Hills (left) and Rayshawn Williams, 22, of no fixed address are being sought as suspects in the Aug. 6 shooting death of Kevin Wilson Jr. of Silver Spring. (Prince George's County police/Prince George's County police)

Prince George’s County police have obtained arrest warrants for two suspects in connection with the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old in the unincorporated portion of Hyattsville on Monday, police said Wednesday in a release.

Kevin Wilson Jr., 16, of Silver Spring, was found at about 7 p.m. in a parking lot the 6700 block of New Hampshire Avenue with gunshot wounds, county police said. He later died at a hospital.

Police said they are searching for Tyrell McArthur, 22, of the 2900 block of 23rd Parkway in Temple Hills and 22-year-old Rayshawn Williams of no fixed address in connection to the death. Williams may be injured and attempt to seek medical attention, police said.

Detectives are also working to identify a third suspect connected to Wilson’s death, police said. They have not yet established a motive in the case.