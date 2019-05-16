A veteran Prince George’s County police lieutenant was charged with resisting arrest after she was pulled over at National Harbor for allegedly driving while using a cellphone, then refused to identify herself to state police, authorities said Thursday.

Lt. Alita Gaskill, 50, has been suspended with pay and relieved of her police powers while she is on “no contact” status with the public, said Jennifer Donelan, a spokeswoman for Prince George’s County Police.

Gaskill has been with the county force for 24 years and most recently was assigned to the department’s bureau of forensic sciences, Donelan said.

Her suspension followed the incident Wednesday at around 7:30 p.m., when a Maryland state trooper in uniform driving a marked car saw a female driver talking on a cellphone near St. George’s Boulevard and National Harbor Boulevard in Oxon Hill, state police said in a statement.

After the trooper pulled over the driver, the driver exited her vehicle and began walking toward the trooper, according to the statement. The driver refused to comply with the trooper’s order to return to her vehicle, saying she was an officer with the Prince George’s County Police Department, state police said.

The driver declined to provide identification and eventually was handcuffed, according to state police.

Several county police arrived at the scene. The driver was identified as Gaskill from her official county police identification card, state police said.

Gaskill was arrested by state police and cited with failing to obey a lawful order and resisting arrest, according to state police who said she was released on her own recognizance after appearing before a court commissioner. Gaskill declined to comment Thursday.

