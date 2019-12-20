Tallant, who was off duty at the time, went into the woods a short time later. Prosecutors said he “tackled her to the ground, used his body to pin her down and sexually assaulted her.”

AD

Two other officers interrupted the attack, according to authorities.

Tallant has been with the department since 1997 and was assigned to the narcotics enforcement division. He was suspended in April without pay when county officials learned of the allegations.

AD

The police department did an internal investigation and brought the case to prosecutors for review. Tallant was indicted in September.

In a statement, Prince George's County State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy (D) said, “It is difficult for survivors of sexual assault to come forward.”

“In this case, a police officer violated the trust of a woman he works with,” Braveboy said. “This kind of behavior is unacceptable and will not be tolerated.”

AD

“No one deserves to be violated in this way,” she said. “Lt. Tallant made a bad choice and will now be held accountable for his deplorable actions.”

A lawyer listed in online court records for Tallant did not immediately return a call and email for comment.

AD