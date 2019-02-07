Police in Prince George’s County said Thursday they will crack down on the theft of handicap parking placards, saying such crimes cost the county tens of thousands of dollars each year.

Police Chief Hank Stawinski said police had seen, on average, one theft of a handicap placard each day for the past six months. He said those who steal or sell placards, or buy stolen ones, commit a crime that “offends the dignity of our community.”

“They’re denying those individuals who have legitimately gotten access,” he said during a news conference. “That’s got to stop.”

As part of the crackdown, Stawinski said officers would begin tracking numbers on placards to ensure they are “legally possessed and in the proper place.” The numbers will also be entered into the National Instant Criminal Background Check System, Stawinski said.

Stawinski encouraged managers of apartment complexes to provide alternate stickers to those who need handicap parking spaces so official placards are not left in vehicles overnight, when many thefts occur.

“The first thing we are focusing on is the supply,” he said.

Placards are free to those who verify their disability with the Maryland Department of Motor Vehicles, but can be illegally resold for as much as $100, Stawinski said.

When a placard is stolen, he estimated the cost to be about $425, when factoring in the time it takes for police to take reports and replacement of broken glass. In the past six months, he estimated the county lost more than $60,000 to placard theft.

“We’re going to put a lot of this nonsense to bed,” he said.

