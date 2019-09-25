Prince George’s Fire Chief Benjamin M. Barksdale will head Orlando’s fire department after he vacates his post next month. (Marvin Joseph/The Washington Post)

Prince George’s County Fire Chief Benjamin M. Barksdale confirmed that he will take over the fire department in Orlando following his retirement from the county in October.

Barksdale starts his new job Nov. 15, according to the Orlando Sentinel, which first reported that he will be the city’s fire chief.

Barksdale declined to comment on the move Wednesday night other than to confirm the details of the Sentinel report and to say he would speak at a news conference 11 a.m. Thursday in Orlando.

Barksdale announced in July that he would be retiring from Prince George’s County after serving as fire chief for about three years.

He came to Prince George’s about nine years ago from Arlington County, where he worked for 24 years and served as a battalion chief after a plane crashed into the Pentagon during the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

Barksdale is set to leave Oct. 31.

Prince George’s Chief Deputy Tiffany D. Green will take over the role pending confirmation from the county council, making her the department’s first female chief.



