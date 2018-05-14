A woman who died in a house fire on Saturday has been identified by Prince George’s County fire officials as Sally Ann Quesenberry, 35, of Beltsville.

Firefighters were called to Quesenberry’s home in the 11400 block of Howard Court in Beltsville shortly before at 3:32 a.m. for the report of a fire, according to a statement from the fire department. Firefighters found Quesenberry in the home and pulled her out, but she was pronounced dead in the front yard.

Investigators are still working to determine what caused the fire, but there were no smoke alarms in the house, according to the fire department.

Quesenberry is the ninth person to die in the seven fatal house fire’s that have occurred in Prince George’s County this year. In six of the incidents, there were either no working smoke alarms in the house or no alarms on the floors where residents who died were occupying when the fires broke out, the department said.