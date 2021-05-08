The person who called police told The Washington Post that they reported hearing an argument followed by at least 10 gunshots. Session was one of three people slain in Southeast that day.
On Friday, police arrested Joshua N. Franklin, 35, of Morningside, Md., on a warrant charging him with first-degree murder while armed. Police said the shooting was the result of “a dispute amongst known parties.” Court records indicate that police obtained the warrant on May 1, and police said Franklin was captured by the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force.