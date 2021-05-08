A Prince George’s County man has been arrested and charged with murder in the January slaying of a D.C. man in the District, police said.

Andrew Session, 27, of Southeast Washington was fatally shot on the afternoon of Jan. 21 at an apartment building in the 4400 block of Third Street SE in the Washington Highlands neighborhood. Police said they found Session on a second-floor stairway landing, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He died at a hospital.

The person who called police told The Washington Post that they reported hearing an argument followed by at least 10 gunshots. Session was one of three people slain in Southeast that day.

On Friday, police arrested Joshua N. Franklin, 35, of Morningside, Md., on a warrant charging him with first-degree murder while armed. Police said the shooting was the result of “a dispute amongst known parties.” Court records indicate that police obtained the warrant on May 1, and police said Franklin was captured by the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force.