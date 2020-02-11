Owen appeared in Prince George’s County District Court for another bail review hearing, at which Judge Clayton A. Aarons ordered the officer to remain in jail without bond pending trial.

Owen, 31, was arrested last month less than 24 hours after police said he shot and killed William Green, 43, of Southeast Washington, on Jan. 27. Owen was investigating a reported traffic accident in Temple Hills and had placed the handcuffed Green into the front passenger seat of his police car before the shooting, police said.

AD

AD

Police initially said there were witness reports of a struggle inside Owen’s cruiser. But in court documents later, police said they could find no signs of a struggle between Owen and Green, and no weapon on Green.

Assistant State’s Attorney Renee Joy argued at Tuesday’s hearing that Owen presents a danger to the community and should remain held without bond.

At a previous hearing, Joy said Green was compliant with officers throughout the encounter that led to his death. Minutes after Green was patted down, handcuffed behind his back and put in the patrol car, another officer heard shots and found Green suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, police say. Green was pulled from the car, still handcuffed, and soon pronounced dead.

AD

Owen, who has been on the force for 10 years, was involved with two earlier shootings, one of them fatal, records show. Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy (D) has assigned a prosecutor to review the 2011 fatal shooting at the request of the victim’s family, according to a spokeswoman.

AD