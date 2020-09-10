Ward-Blake was 24 when he was pulled over in Oxon Hill by Prince George’s County police in October for driving a car with expired tags, authorities said.

At the time, officials said Ward-Blake became agitated during the stop and the initial responding officer — who was not charged in the incident — called for backup. Ward-Blake tried to flee as officers removed him from the car and handcuffed him, prompting Strong to pull him to the ground, officials said. Ward-Blake hit his head and neck on the ground, breaking vertebrae in his neck and spine and leaving him paralyzed from the waist down.

“We intend to seek justice on behalf of Mr. Ward-Blake and the community,” Braveboy said. “This is a tragedy.”

Strong could not be immediately reached Thursday.

The charges against Strong came the same day Braveboy announced that a grand jury declined to indict 10 officers in the fatal shooting of Leonard Shand in a separate incident in Hyattsville.

Police said they responded to the Mall at Prince George’s on Sept. 26 and found Shand — who previously was accused of assaulting a coffee shop employee in the area with a metal pole — armed with two knives. Hyattsville Police Chief Amal Awad said at the time of the shooting that three stun guns, pepper spray, nonlethal bean bags and a flash-bang grenade were deployed to stop Shand but proved ineffective. Ten officers — six from Hyattsville, three from Prince George’s police and one from Mount Rainier — opened fire after Shand charged them with the knives.

Braveboy said her office had consulted a use-of-force expert in the case, who concluded the shooting was justified.

“We continue to mourn the loss of Mr. Shand,” Braveboy said. “We will continue to look for ways to improve law enforcement engagement with our residents.”

Braveboy had policing expert Tyrone Powers review the case. Powers said Thursday that the shooting of Shand was justified because Shand charged at officers with two knives.

The officers “had a duty to use whatever force was necessary” to keep him from inflicting death or serious bodily harm on the community.

The deaths of Shand and Ward-Blake galvanized organizers and community advocates in Prince George’s County.

The events leading up to Ward-Blake’s injuries were not captured on video because the officers involved in the arrest were not wearing body cameras.

Then-police chief Hank Stawinski, who has since resigned, called Ward-Blake’s injuries “grievous” at the time and said authorities were investigating the incident. The former chief said the incident was a “horrible accident” and that he did not have information that led him to believe the officers involved had acted maliciously.

Braveboy announced Thursday that, in a separate case, another officer was charged with theft after he allegedly worked a second job at a hospital last year while suspended.

Braveboy said Cpl. Luis Aponte was charged with felony theft and two counts of misconduct in office. His suspension prohibited him from moonlighting, and he had also clocked in while not working, according to a police news release.

Aponte worked as a Prince George’s County police officer from 1998 to 2004, when he left to join another law enforcement agency, and returned in 2005, the release said.