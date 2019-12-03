Grimes “said several times that he was sorry and put his hands behind his back,” according to charging documents.

Grimes had earlier entered the building by breaking a first-floor window and destroyed property inside including a plastic globe, flags and a door, according to D.C. police charges and a court document filed by the U.S. attorney for the District. A bloody shirt believed to be Grimes’s was found in a second-floor bathroom, charging documents said.

Grimes “was highly intoxicated and reported that he did not know what happened or how he got to the location,” charging documents said.

Grimes was charged with second-degree burglary and destruction of property, both misdemeanors, Prince George’s County police said. Grimes has pleaded not guilty and has been released, online court records show. A public defender listed for Grimes could not be reached.

Grimes works in patrol and has been with the department for three years, county police said. The department’s internal affairs division has launched an investigation.

