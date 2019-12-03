A Prince George’s County police officer accused of breaking into an office building at Gallaudet University has been arrested and suspended, authorities said.

Officer Robert Grimes was detained on campus after someone patrolling the university heard breaking glass in the Dawes Building shortly before 3 a.m. on Nov. 24, charging documents said. The person patrolling went to investigate and found Grimes without a shirt on and injuries to his wrist, shoulder and stomach.

Grimes “said several times that he was sorry and put his hands behind his back,” according to charging documents.

Grimes had earlier entered the building by breaking a first-floor window and destroyed property inside including a plastic globe, flags and a door, according to D.C. police charges and a court document filed by the U.S. attorney for the District. A bloody shirt believed to be Grimes’s was found in a second-floor bathroom, charging documents said.

Grimes “was highly intoxicated and reported that he did not know what happened or how he got to the location,” charging documents said.

Grimes was charged with second-degree burglary and destruction of property, both misdemeanors, Prince George’s County police said. Grimes has pleaded not guilty and has been released, online court records show. A public defender listed for Grimes could not be reached.

Grimes works in patrol and has been with the department for three years, county police said. The department’s internal affairs division has launched an investigation.