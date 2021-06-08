After his arrest in 2019, Davis was quickly suspended without pay from the Prince George’s County Police Department. At the time, Davis had been with the force for seven years and was working as a patrol officer.
“Mr. Davis’ brutal attack and use of a handgun to strike and threaten the victim is reprehensible conduct for a person sworn to protect and serve as a law enforcement officer,” Anne Arundel State’s Attorney Anne Colt Leitess said in a statement.
An attorney for Davis declined to comment.
According to authorities, Davis assaulted his girlfriend on Sept. 24, 2019, after the two got into a verbal argument on the way to his Laurel home after a pool party in the District. Once at the house, Davis dragged her from the shower, bit her chin and broke her nose when he head-butted her, prosecutors said.
Davis also hit the woman in the head with his department-issued handgun and threatened to kill her, prosecutors said.
She went to the hospital, and a friend reported the assault to police. The victim initially did not want to speak with police about the assault and sent recantation letters but later provided a detailed statement of the abuse to a victim advocate, prosecutors said. She also testified in court, the state’s attorney’s office said.
Leitess said she is “thankful” the victim ultimately decided to come forward.
“Many victims of domestic violence have a reluctance to come forward and report and later, to hold the abuser accountable in court,” she said. “There is enormous pressure to remain silent and not follow through with charges so an abuser won’t lose a job, stop supporting the family or otherwise be punished for the crime.”
Davis faces up to 70 years in prison and a mandatory five-year sentence for the handgun charge, the state’s attorney’s office said. He is scheduled to be sentenced later this summer.
